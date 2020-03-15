Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 13,946 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

