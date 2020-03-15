Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 121 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.91.

Broadcom stock opened at $234.22 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $216.32 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

