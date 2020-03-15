Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

CCEP opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

