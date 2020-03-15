Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $470.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.57 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.95. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.