Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1,082.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,311 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

