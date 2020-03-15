Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $71,598,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,263,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

