Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $9.61 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

O opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

