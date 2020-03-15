Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $8.98 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,391,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,486,000. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

