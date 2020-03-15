Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.88 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 121.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,470 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $55,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

