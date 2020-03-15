Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $6.66 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $164.45 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average is $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

