Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $55,698.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,326 shares of company stock worth $4,563,887. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Splunk from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

