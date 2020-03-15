Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $11.65 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,414,454 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,917,000 after purchasing an additional 350,263 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $47.93 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.