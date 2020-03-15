Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $11.38 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $336.30 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.89 and its 200-day moving average is $316.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.