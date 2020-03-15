Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $10.72 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $139.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.26. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,940,660.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.