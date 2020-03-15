Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,338,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,193,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 980,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,627,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $100.67 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

