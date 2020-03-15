Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $179.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.