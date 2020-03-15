Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.14.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $454.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.62 and a 200 day moving average of $470.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $343.15 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

