Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.