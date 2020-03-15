Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,079 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,795,935 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $86,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,165,622 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $201,241,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

