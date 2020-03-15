Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $238.99 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $185.77 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

