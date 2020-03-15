Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 167,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

