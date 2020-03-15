Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 9,543 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,298,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $235.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

