Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 90 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

