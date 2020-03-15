Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 89 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $314.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

