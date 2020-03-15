Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 444 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

NYSE CPT opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.48. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

