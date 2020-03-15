Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 35,668 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

