Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 11,297 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $101.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a one year low of $91.25 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

