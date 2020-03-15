Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 146.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

