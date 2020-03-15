Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 911 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $125,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,949,250 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

