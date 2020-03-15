Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 676 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.04%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.