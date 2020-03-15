Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 302 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,399,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

MMM opened at $141.68 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

