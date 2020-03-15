Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 148 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $216.09 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.26 and its 200-day moving average is $258.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

