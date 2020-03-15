Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,031 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,350,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after buying an additional 1,405,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

