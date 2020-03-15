D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 803.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 46.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

