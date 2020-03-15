Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

