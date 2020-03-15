CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,372,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,237,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,817,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

