Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Raised by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.07 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

