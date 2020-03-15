CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSX by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after buying an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,730,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,569,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CSX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,607,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,705,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

