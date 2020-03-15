CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires Shares of 25,350 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

VTI stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $124.41 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

