Critical Survey: VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) versus GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR $278.54 billion 0.24 $14.33 billion $2.78 4.83 GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR $15.41 billion 0.97 $1.90 billion $3.96 8.37

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40 GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dividends

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR beats GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. The company also provides vehicles design services. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of automobile engines and electric hybrid engines. The company also exports its products primarily to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

