Critical Comparison: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.4%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million 1.07 $11.30 million N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $12.94 million 3.17 $12.07 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.64% 35.72% 35.62% VOC Energy Trust 93.53% 18.42% 18.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

