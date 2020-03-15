Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.77.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CR opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 772,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,434. Insiders have bought a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 over the last quarter.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.