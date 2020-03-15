Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Laurentian

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

CR stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at C$416,435.32. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

