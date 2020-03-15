Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Price Down 15%

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) shares were down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 1,257,636 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 547,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.