Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 78.92% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of FEUL opened at $53.32 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $107.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

