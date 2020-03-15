Credit Suisse AG Sells 53,292 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,292 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

SIVB opened at $156.67 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.56 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average of $227.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

