Credit Suisse AG Sells 405 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Snap-on worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,615. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

