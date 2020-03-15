Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,031 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of IDEX worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.11.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $121.96 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $164.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.