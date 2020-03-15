Credit Suisse AG Sells 265,621 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 265,621 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Mplx worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6,647.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.09%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

