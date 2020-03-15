Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,094 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Huazhu Group worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,672,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,722,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,086 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,113,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,416,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.16.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.72. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.